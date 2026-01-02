Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $112.80 on Friday. Glaukos has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,259.35. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,940. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,025. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 5,754.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company’s core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos’s flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.