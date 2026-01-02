Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 69,755 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,755 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,055,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,620,000 after purchasing an additional 93,514 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,253,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136,937 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 397,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,822,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 711,561 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1928 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

