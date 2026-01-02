Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Position Increased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $334.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

