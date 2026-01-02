Penney Financial LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Penney Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Aurelius Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 135,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 656,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 45,450 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

