Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Shares Acquired by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the period. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF makes up about 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBIL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,237,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $79,458,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 7,158.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,934 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,768,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,627,000.

NASDAQ:VBIL opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

