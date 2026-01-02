Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.7% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

