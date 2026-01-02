SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 2,822 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1,232.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,624,000. Tableaux LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,884,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,683 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 243.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,817,000 after acquiring an additional 791,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,358,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $523,196,000 after purchasing an additional 491,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $241.17 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $274.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average is $240.95. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

