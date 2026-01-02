Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) Raises Dividend to $1.69 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.688 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This is a 0.7% increase from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.68.

