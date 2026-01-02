Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MarketAxess (MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $204.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $212.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $247.00.

11/19/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $198.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company’s network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

