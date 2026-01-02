Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MarketAxess (MKTX)

MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/29/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $204.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $212.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/20/2025 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $209.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $247.00.
- 11/19/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/18/2025 – MarketAxess was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/13/2025 – MarketAxess had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/10/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2025 – MarketAxess had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $194.00 to $198.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2025 – MarketAxess was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.70%.
In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.
