Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Plans $1.46 Interim Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.456 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 144.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.

Get Latitude Group alerts:

About Latitude Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards. The company offers debt consolidation, car, home renovation, travel, boat, caravan, medical, and solar and battery loans, as well as insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.