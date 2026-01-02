Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Plans $1.46 Interim Dividend

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.456 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 144.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.
About Latitude Group
