National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF) Increases Dividend to $1.33 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.334 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 132.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 1.1% increase from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits.

