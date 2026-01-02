Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI) Raises Dividend to $1.16 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.158 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 0.9% increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.15.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

