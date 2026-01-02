Retirement Guys Formula LLC Invests $984,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. HSBC raised their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $725.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $830.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.11.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $653.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $731.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $610.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.39.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

