Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,172,308 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 1,424,164 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,769,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,769,985 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carnival by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

CUK stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Carnival has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Carnival Announces Dividend

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.480 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

About Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) is one of the world’s leading cruise operators, offering leisure travel services to millions of passengers each year. Through its portfolio of brands, the company provides passenger cruises that combine accommodations, entertainment, dining, shore excursions and onboard amenities. Carnival’s vessels range from contemporary “fun ships” to premium and luxury experiences, catering to a broad spectrum of travelers from families and couples to solo adventurers.

Founded in 1972 by Ted Arison, the company has grown through organic fleet expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.