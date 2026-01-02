Summit Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $71.22.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

