Summit Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares Silver Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China is moving to restrict silver exports, which would tighten global supply and support prices — a tailwind for SLV as an allocated-physical silver vehicle. China to restrict silver exports
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights a structural deficit and rising industrial demand (notably solar-cell manufacturing) and reports that SLV’s trust holdings rose as some buyers used the dip to accumulate physical metal — supportive for longer-term SLV flows and NAV. Hi Ho Silver Away! / SLV holdings
- Neutral Sentiment: Outlets note the recent sell-off was driven by profit-taking and bubble concerns; analysts argue fundamentals remain solid, suggesting the pullback could be a buying opportunity for 2026 if demand and supply trends persist. Does the Sell-Off … Make It an Even Better Investment?
- Negative Sentiment: CME Group raised margins on precious-metals futures again, prompting forced selling and lower futures prices — an immediate negative for SLV’s market price as paper futures and ETF flows reprice. Gold, silver prices fall after CME raises margins
- Negative Sentiment: Several reports flag extreme volatility, meme-stock style trading in silver/platinum/palladium and warnings that retail-driven froth increases crash risk — headlines that can amplify outflows from ETFs like SLV during fast moves. Silver, platinum and palladium ‘became meme stocks’
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and columnists warn the recent parabolic surge carries bubble risk and steep corrections (Barron’s, WSJ coverage), which can pressure ETF flows and short-term performance. Silver Prices Plummet After Record Surge
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- If You Keep Cash In A U.S. Bank Account… Read This NOW
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- GOLD ALERT
- Buy this $2 Gold Stock Before January 1, 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.