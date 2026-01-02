Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF $GRNY Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Free Report) by 354.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,625 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRNY. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNY opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.63. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18.

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

