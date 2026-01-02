American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,847,312 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 62,558,573 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,278,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,278,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.33 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 423,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 202,477 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 492,803 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 480,203 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

