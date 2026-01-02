Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,792 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 34,842 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 104,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,875,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

EVSD stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (EVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified USD-denominated fixed income securities with few restrictions on type and credit quality. The ETF aims to have an average duration of three years or less, while seeking above average returns over a market cycle of three to five years EVSD was launched on Mar 31, 1992 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

