Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Down 23.8% – Here’s Why

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) shares fell 23.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 and last traded at GBX 0.80. 6,847,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,240,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05.

Argo Blockchain Stock Down 23.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.39.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.