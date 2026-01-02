OverActive Media (OTC:OAMCF) Trading Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

OverActive Media Corp. (OTC:OAMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.2038 and last traded at $0.2038. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.1952.

OverActive Media Trading Up 4.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

OverActive Media Company Profile

OverActive Media Corp. operates as a media, sports, and entertainment company. It operates in two segments, Team Operations and Business Operations. The company delivers sports, media, and entertainment products for fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. It also operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities. The company has operations in the United States, Madrid, Spain, and Berlin, Germany. OverActive Media Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

