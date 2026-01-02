SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,320,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $753.78 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $761.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $722.83. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.