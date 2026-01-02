Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 31,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 14,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.9030.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Swvl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Swvl Inc is a provider of bus-based mass transit and shared mobility solutions, operating through a digital platform that connects commuters with scheduled bus routes and on-demand shuttles. The company’s technology-driven approach enables users to book rides via its mobile application, offering affordable and reliable transportation alternatives in urban and intercity markets. Swvl’s services cater to both individual commuters and corporate clients, helping businesses manage employee transportation through customized route planning and fleet management tools.

Founded in 2017 by Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh, Swvl began operations in Cairo, Egypt, before rapidly expanding across emerging markets.

