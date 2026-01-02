Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Lowered by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,716 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 315,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 56,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.