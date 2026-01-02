TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/29/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/29/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/7/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.
TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.
