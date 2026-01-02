TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – TPG RE Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

