REACT Group (LON:REAT) Insider Mark Braund Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Braund sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50, for a total transaction of £100,000.
REACT Group Stock Down 0.4%
REACT Group stock opened at GBX 50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.74. REACT Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.74.
About REACT Group
