REACT Group (LON:REAT) Insider Mark Braund Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) insider Mark Braund sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50, for a total transaction of £100,000.

REACT Group Stock Down 0.4%

REACT Group stock opened at GBX 50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.74. REACT Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.74.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

