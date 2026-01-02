Snehal Patel Purchases 2,900 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $63,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,595,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,581,566.46. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $51,742.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,502.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Snehal Patel acquired 10,600 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,358.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Snehal Patel acquired 2,300 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,298.00.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 52.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLSI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Greenwich LifeSciences from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and raised the price target to $50 (from $39), signaling strong upside expectations from the firm’s analyst Y. Chen. This upgrade/target lift can support positive momentum and investor interest. Greenwich LifeSciences price target raised to $50 from $39 at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and raised the price target to $50 (from $39), signaling strong upside expectations from the firm’s analyst Y. Chen. This upgrade/target lift can support positive momentum and investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Company claims a new milestone in breast cancer prevention — a pipeline development that could materially affect long-term revenue potential and justify the higher analyst valuation if substantiated by data. New milestone in breast cancer prevention claimed by Greenwich

Company claims a new milestone in breast cancer prevention — a pipeline development that could materially affect long-term revenue potential and justify the higher analyst valuation if substantiated by data. Neutral Sentiment: Trading and technical context: the shares are volatile — recent price is well above the 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$10.7), and volume today is slightly below average. That technical gap can amplify reactions to news (both positive and negative). Greenwich LifeSciences stock profile

Trading and technical context: the shares are volatile — recent price is well above the 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$10.7), and volume today is slightly below average. That technical gap can amplify reactions to news (both positive and negative). Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s detailed forecasts project consistent quarterly losses and a wider FY2026 EPS loss (~$1.24) compared with the current consensus (~$0.80). Larger-than-expected multi-quarter losses increase execution and financing risk, which can weigh on the stock despite the buy rating. HC Wainwright estimates and analyst note

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

