Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTC:ASCUF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (OTC:ASCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.5055. 41,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 59,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASCUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Arizona Sonoran Copper in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arizona Sonoran Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Arizona Sonoran Copper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arizona Sonoran Copper

Arizona Sonoran Copper Price Performance

About Arizona Sonoran Copper

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and production of base metal properties. It primarily explores for copper. The company’s principal asset is the 100% owned Cactus Mine Project located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Elim Mining Incorporated and changed its name to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc in July 2021. Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Sonoran Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.