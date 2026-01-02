SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires 46,586 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 794.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Kroger by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,901,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2,313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 138,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 133,159 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3%

KR stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Featured Articles

