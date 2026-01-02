Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Qfin (QFIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Qfin (NASDAQ: QFIN) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – Qfin had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Qfin had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Qfin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/15/2025 – Qfin had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Qfin had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Qfin was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

11/18/2025 – Qfin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China?based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end?to?end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

