Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $12.71 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
VOOG stock opened at $444.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $456.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
