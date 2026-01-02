Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Takes Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $951,541,000. Amundi grew its position in AppLovin by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,117,000 after acquiring an additional 499,820 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in AppLovin by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after acquiring an additional 356,443 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 496,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,800,000 after purchasing an additional 348,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in AppLovin by 12.9% in the first quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,849,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock worth $200,062,623. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.90.

AppLovin Trading Down 2.9%

APP opened at $673.82 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $639.27 and a 200-day moving average of $530.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

