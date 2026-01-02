Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

Key Stores Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large bullish options flow — Whales concentrated call buying across a wide $140–$280 strike range, suggesting some big investors are positioning for upside or a renewed rally.

Large bullish options flow — Whales concentrated call buying across a wide $140–$280 strike range, suggesting some big investors are positioning for upside or a renewed rally. Positive Sentiment: Bullish AI thesis — Multiple pieces argue AMD is set to take share from Nvidia with new datacenter GPUs (MI350/MI450) and rack-scale improvements; analysts and commentators see a potentially large revenue ramp in 2026 if product ramps meet demand.

Bullish AI thesis — Multiple pieces argue AMD is set to take share from Nvidia with new datacenter GPUs (MI350/MI450) and rack-scale improvements; analysts and commentators see a potentially large revenue ramp in 2026 if product ramps meet demand. Positive Sentiment: High-conviction AI stock picks include AMD — Motley Fool lists AMD among AI names with multi-year upside, citing CoreWeave demand and AMD's growing competitive position versus Nvidia.

High-conviction AI stock picks include AMD — Motley Fool lists AMD among AI names with multi-year upside, citing CoreWeave demand and AMD's growing competitive position versus Nvidia. Positive Sentiment: Institutional endorsement — Coverage of David Tepper's sizable AMD purchase reinforces demand from a major hedge fund and supports the narrative of continued institutional accumulation.

Institutional endorsement — Coverage of David Tepper's sizable AMD purchase reinforces demand from a major hedge fund and supports the narrative of continued institutional accumulation. Neutral Sentiment: Long-term performance piece — Retrospective articles about 10?year returns highlight AMD's strong historical gains, useful for narrative context but not a near-term catalyst.

Long-term performance piece — Retrospective articles about 10?year returns highlight AMD's strong historical gains, useful for narrative context but not a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Cross-market chart analogy — A crypto analyst compared Dogecoin's setup to AMD's past technical pattern; interesting technically but unlikely to move AMD shares materially.

Cross-market chart analogy — A crypto analyst compared Dogecoin's setup to AMD's past technical pattern; interesting technically but unlikely to move AMD shares materially. Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated "AMD" noise — A flurry of headlines about Outlook Therapeutics and a CRL for a wet-AMD (medical) drug can create ticker-search noise but is unrelated to Advanced Micro Devices' business.

Unrelated "AMD" noise — A flurry of headlines about Outlook Therapeutics and a CRL for a wet-AMD (medical) drug can create ticker-search noise but is unrelated to Advanced Micro Devices' business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and "not at any price" warnings — Some analysts caution AMD can win share but that investors must be selective on price; stretched multiples after 2025's rally raise the risk of further profit-taking if execution or margins slip.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,226 shares of company stock worth $39,877,820. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $214.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $348.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

