Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 83,170 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.0% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $103,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,104,244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,105 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,732,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $507,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,338 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock worth $148,244,445. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company has a market cap of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

