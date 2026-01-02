Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $473.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $493.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

