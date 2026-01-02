Q4 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca Boosted by Zacks Research

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q4 2027 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of AZN opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $94.01. The stock has a market cap of $285.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,730,000 after buying an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $3,066,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

