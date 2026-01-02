Research Analysts Set Expectations for TTI Q4 Earnings

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tetra Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 31st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tetra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TTI. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities began coverage on Tetra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Tetra Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Tetra Technologies stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.75%.The firm had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.40 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,046,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $8,197,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,787,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,613,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,228,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $152,900.58. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 132,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,415.68. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

