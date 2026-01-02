Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $251.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.31. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $262.98.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.62.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

