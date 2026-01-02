Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 15,462 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 43,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,679,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 59.44%.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Edison

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $220,521.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,864.29. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $102.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.