SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 317.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after buying an additional 2,851,931 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after buying an additional 209,074 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,195,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,404,000 after acquiring an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $335.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $340.33. The company has a market capitalization of $559.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

