SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 132,562 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

