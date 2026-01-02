iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,246 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7%

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $81.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $85.68.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust's custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

See Also

