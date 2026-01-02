Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 503.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 571 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,414.53, for a total transaction of $3,091,696.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,759,275.30. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,193,557 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,355.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,370.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,149.23.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

