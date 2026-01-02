Suncoast Equity Management Purchases Shares of 7,577 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 520.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 60.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $79.67 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $416,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,220. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,294. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SFM shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

