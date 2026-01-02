SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys 2,925 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 36.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 80,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $570.96 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $555.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.60. The stock has a market cap of $512.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.48.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

