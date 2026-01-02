PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. $ISD Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,802 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 25.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid sold 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $242,563.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,064 shares in the company, valued at $44,152.24. This trade represents a 84.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) is an exchange?traded fund designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the high yield corporate debt market. Launched and managed by PGIM Investments, the fund seeks to generate current income by investing predominantly in U.S. dollar?denominated below?investment?grade corporate bonds. Through its open?end structure, ISD offers daily liquidity, allowing investors to gain access to a diversified portfolio of high yield debt instruments across a range of industries.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes rigorous, bottom?up credit research conducted by PGIM’s global fixed income team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.