iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Shares Purchased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,217,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871,085 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,163,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,242,000 after buying an additional 819,189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,941,000 after acquiring an additional 645,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,871,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $101.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.02. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

