Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 581,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 616,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 86,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.2%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

