Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of H&R Block worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 40.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 30.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 176,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $8,197,820.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 906,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,107,301.98. This trade represents a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRB

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.20. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 169.98% and a net margin of 16.24%.The firm had revenue of $203.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.