Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $40,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after buying an additional 378,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,721,477,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.70. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.