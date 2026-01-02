Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 4,302 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

